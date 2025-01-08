Exclusive: Arsenal star is happy at the club, but a transfer away can’t be ruled out

Thomas Partey and Kai Havertz of Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead amid uncertainty over his contract and possible offers from elsewhere.

The Ghana international remains a hugely important player for Arsenal, and one imagines he could still be useful to Mikel Arteta’s side for another year or two.

However, his fitness record isn’t the best, and with the player set to turn 32 before next season, Charles Watts expects plenty of debate about how to approach this situation.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts suggested Partey would be happy to stay at the Emirates Stadium, but that an exit also can’t be ruled out if he gets a better offer from somewhere else.

It remains to be seen who might be in the race for Partey, but he’d surely have a long list of suitors if he can maintain his current form from now until the end of the season.

Thomas Partey transfer situation explained by Arsenal expert

“It feels like Thomas Partey’s contract situation is going to become a source of real debate as the season goes on,” Watts said.

“Partey has shown with his performances this season that he can still perform at the highest level and perhaps, more importantly, he has shown that his body can still stand up to the demands of a Premier League season.

“But he will be 32 by the start of next season, so I can understand why Arsenal would be reluctant to offer him a big new deal.

“He’s one of the club’s biggest earners and his past injury history is enough to suggest that an extension for the midfielder would be a risk.

“I think a big part of what happens will revolve around Partey himself. He will probably get offers from abroad that will be far more lucrative and far longer than what he will be offered by Arsenal, should they even opt to offer him new terms.

“So that will leave him with a big decision to make as he gets towards the latter stages of his career.

“I know that Partey is happy at Arsenal, but that doesn’t mean he will stay if he gets a better offer elsewhere.

“What his performances have shown this season though is that when fully fit he can still play a major part in this Arsenal side.

“He’s been Arsenal’s best midfielder, there’s no doubt about that and that’s why there is always a lot of frustration from fans when he is asked to fill-in at right-back by Mikel Arteta.”