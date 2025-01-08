January could be key to the season of West Ham. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The 2024/25 campaign has been very underwhelming for West Ham and in order to change that, moves need to be made during the January transfer window.

The Hammers currently sit 14th in the Premier League with just six wins from 20 matches. Having spent a lot of money last summer, expectations at the London Stadium would have been higher, with the European places being the target.

Failing to match this, Julian Lopetegui has been sacked by West Ham with Graham Potter expected to take over from the Spanish coach for the remainder of the season.

With the manager changed, new signings will also be needed, but the Irons are required to sell some of their stars before bringing in new talent for their squad to cooperate with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

An easy player to add back to their squad would be James Ward-Prowse, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from the Hammers.

Pundit Martin Allen has urged the club to recall the midfielder, but it remains to be seen if the Premier League outfit will take his advice – while another pundit was shocked the West Ham player was left go in the first place.

The former West Ham star posted on X: “Ward Prowse? Can we recall him? Error to let him go”. Allen then followed up to say: “He’s a leader-type character, a proper bloke. Not a chicken.”

Could James Ward-Prowse return to West Ham?

Although most people are currently enjoying life at Nottingham Forest, Ward-Prowse may not be one of them as the midfielder has not been a regular starter in Nuno Espirito Santo’s starting 11.

The 30-year-old has made just 10 appearances during the current campaign with only 18 minutes of playing time from his side’s last eight games. The Englishman received two minutes of action against Wolves on Monday night where he recorded his first assist this term.

It would be a surprise if the Hammers recalled Ward-Prowse, but it could be an option if they need solutions this month.