Barton can’t believe how bad has Leeds player been recently

It has never been easy to please outspoken former football and manager Joey Barton.

He has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons at times and most of the times for his controversial opinions.

The latest person to get the heat from Barton is Leeds United midfielder Jack Harrison, who is currently on loan at Premier League club Everton.

Harrison has struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park and he has looked completely the opposite of the player he was at Leeds United.

Barton has praised former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa for his brilliant work at Elland Road and how the legendary manager was able to get the best out of players who were not that great individually, according to Barton, but as a team they clicked well.

“I thought Leeds, when Bielsa had them, they were a bit open to watch but you’d like watching Leeds even though they struggled and Bielsa ended up losing his job,” the former Premier League midfielder recalls.

“I remember the early part and they were a breath of fresh air, you know, the way they played. They took the game to everybody and they had some really good young players in the team like Kalvin Phillips.

“[Philips] has struggled really at Ipswich. He struggled at Man City. But he became an England international at Leeds.

“Even Jack Harrison, he’s been dreadful at Everton but at Leeds he looked a handful. They had the boy Luke Ayling who played for Yeovil before playing for Leeds, and he was a nuisance. Patrick Bamford…

“They weren’t these incredible players. But, as a team and as a unit, I thought they were a breath of fresh air when Bielsa got them back to the top-flight.”

Jack Harrison has failed to replicate his Leeds United form

The 28-year-old is without a goal or assist all season and recently, he has lost his place in the starting line up at Goodison Park.

The player is still currently on loan at Everton and considering how he is playing, the Toffees will surely not consider making the move permanent.

It appears like Harrison has lost his ability to score or create goals, something which was a regular occurrence at Leeds United.

