Bournemouth frontrunners to sign Chelsea first-team player this month

Chelsea defender Renato Veiga is attracting interest from Premier League sides Wolves and Bournemouth, according to Daily Mail.

The Blues are looking to make changes to their massive squad with manager Enzo Maresca keen to trim down the size.

The Premier League giants, under the leadership of the Italian manager for around six months now, have realised which players to keep at the club and which ones to sell.

Since coming from Basel in the summer, the 21-year-old has made 11 starts and six substitute appearances.

His last start came in the Conference League on December 19 against Shamrock Rovers and since then, he has not been preferred by the Chelsea manager.

Bournemouth already have one Chelsea player at the club on loan in Kepa Arrizabalaga so any move for Veiga would have to be a permanent move, not a loan move.

Chelsea only signed Veiga around six months ago and they are reportedly ready to let him leave the club.

They are looking for other transfer targets in the market and in order to make way for new signings, they are ready to let some of their players leave the club.

Enzo Maresca wants defensive addition at Chelsea

Chelsea are looking to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in order to address the defensive issues in their squad.

To fund the signing of the England international, they would have to sell some players first in order to comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Stuttgart, Napoli and Juventus are also monitoring the progress of the Chelsea player and they could join the race to sign the 21-year-old.

Another player who could head out of the club soon is midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has struggled for playing time at the club this season and following a promising summer move from Leicester City, has failed to establish himself at Stamford Bridge.