Collymore: Forest could “skin the Liver bird” as they continue “embarrassing every one of Pep’s disciples”

A composite image of Arne Slot and Nuno Espirito Santo. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images and Clive Mason/Getty Images

Former Forest and Liverpool ace, Stan Collymore, has suggested that the Reds could have their title ambitions derailed by Nuno Espirito Santo and his swashbuckling side.

The Premier League clubs do battle again next Tuesday, and after Forest’s first win at Anfield for decades earlier in the season, Arne Slot certainly won’t be taking anything for granted.

Previously Nuno was hailed as being perfect for Forest, and his results have continued to show that he’s certainly found a home where his aims and that of his squad are aligned.

Nuno Espirito Santo showing his mettle at Forest

With Slot sending warnings to his Liverpool side in terms of the individual form of certain players, it seems clear that the Reds have worries behind the scenes to attend to if they want to continue at the Premier League summit.

There’s no real worry at present of course given that Liverpool have a six point cushion over their nearest rivals and which could increase to nine if they have a game in hand.

However, complacency will become their enemy if teams start to reel them in, and the draw against Man United followed by their Carabao Cup defeat at Tottenham has shown signs that Slot’s squad aren’t all-conquering.

“I’m absolutely delighted that two of my clubs, one that I left to go to the other, are going head to head in a game that could be huge in terms of where the title may end up,” Collymore said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“Although it’s not so much a surprise with Liverpool, it is with Forest, and I think what Nuno Espirito Santo has them doing week in and week out is getting back to what football is all about.

“Defend your own half and your own box, get a foothold in the game and then spit teams out.

Can Nuno Espirito Santo outfox Arne Slot again?

“They’re embarrassing every one of the Pep disciples, managers like Russell Martin that thought by just turning up and playing out from the back that they could do something in the Premier League.

“[…] Nobody foresaw that this was coming with Forest, and I don’t think anybody would have looked at the group of players they have and said that they were going to be anything other than, at best, a mid table outfit.

“They might end up in mid table, who knows, but I think to be this far into the season and be where they are, we can say that Nuno has rejuvenated his career.

“[…] There’s 1000 ways to skin a cat, and at the moment, Forest are skinning that cat. Their approach has been an absolute pleasure to see, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they skin the liver bird next Tuesday either in what’s sure to be a cracking game.”

With 18 games of the season still to play, there’s plenty of time for the Premier League table to take on an entirely different shape.

However, Nuno and his Forest squad have already proven beyond doubt that they have what it takes to stay the course.

Economical in their desire to attack, the Portuguese has clearly taken the ‘simplicity is genius’ route.

Forest aren’t trying to be anything they’re not, and are doing what they’re best at well.

With a clear buy in from the players, that absolutely makes them a threat as we enter the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.