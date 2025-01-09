“I wouldn’t want to lose him” – Eddie Howe admits Newcastle are selling player against his wishes

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka waved an emotional goodbye to fans following their 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

However, despite an agreement reportedly in place for the veteran shot-stopper to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab, his future at the club remains in doubt as manager Eddie Howe appears reluctant to sanction the move.

The 35-year-old Dubravka has been a reliable backup to first-choice keeper Nick Pope but was expected to depart for Al-Shabab after the crucial semi-final clash. Reports indicate that the deal had been delayed earlier in the transfer window to ensure the Slovakian international was available for this important fixture.

Eddie Howe admits he does not want to lose Martin Dubravka

Martin Dubravka in action for Newcastle United
Following the game, Dubravka appeared emotional as he waved to the Newcastle faithful while they chanted his name, seemingly signalling the end of his time at St. James’ Park. However, manager Eddie Howe hinted that the goalkeeper’s departure is far from finalised.

Speaking to The Gazette after the match, Howe initially refused to comment on the farewell gesture but eventually admitted his desire to keep Dubravka at the club.

“We’ve been preparing for this game with Martin. He’s playing very well at the moment and of course, I wouldn’t want to lose him,” Howe said.

The Newcastle boss admitted that discussions with director of football Paul Mitchell would take place regarding the goalkeeper’s future:

“I know nothing, genuinely. I’ve been head down into the game, so I’m sure I’ll speak to Paul at some stage today.”

Howe also revealed his wish for Dubravka not only to remain for the rest of the season but to sign a new contract: “That would be my wish,” he added.

Eddie Howe and Newcastle board not on the same page regarding player exits

Newcastle’s reported willingness to part ways with Dubravka stems from the club’s efforts to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. The Magpies’ financial restrictions have limited their spending power in recent windows, forcing them to offload players, even if against the manager’s wishes.

Dubravka isn’t the only player whose future at Newcastle is uncertain. Kieran Trippier, another key player under Howe, is also reportedly being considered for departure by the board. However, Howe is once again said to be in disagreement with the hierarchy, as he views Trippier as a vital part of his squad.

While Dubravka’s move to Al-Shabab has been reported as imminent, Eddie Howe’s determination to keep the goalkeeper could yet halt the transfer. With Newcastle fighting on multiple fronts this season, Howe’s preference for squad stability may clash with the club’s financial realities.

 

