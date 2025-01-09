Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Everton have begun their search for a new manager following the sacking of Sean Dyche, with former Toffees boss David Moyes reportedly emerging as the frontrunner for the role.

The club’s new owners, The Friedkin Group (TFG), officially parted ways with Dyche after a disappointing two-year tenure at Goodison Park.

Dyche, who was appointed in January 2023 to rescue the club from relegation, succeeded in keeping Everton afloat with a dramatic final-day victory over Bournemouth.

However, his inability to inspire progress or improve results in the following seasons ultimately sealed his fate.

Under Dyche, Everton finished 15th last season, failing to demonstrate significant improvement in performances. The struggles have carried into the current campaign, with the team sitting not to far away from relegation zone.

A poor run of form—just three wins in 19 league games, along with eight losses and eight draws—has left Everton with little choice but to seek new leadership.

In a straight-forward club statement, they announced his sacking and confirmed that the process to hunt for a replacement is underway.

David Moyes: The preferred candidate for the job

Jose Mourinho was one of the managers linked with the job but David Ornstein dismissed any such rumours, claiming that TFG have worked with Mourinho at Roma before and are not considering him for the role.

In a fresh report for The Athletic, he has now reported that former Everton manager David Moyes has been identified by the owners as their preferred choice. It is reported that while there is no agreement in place yet, the talks are ongoing.

A dream return in works for David Moyes

A return for Moyes would undoubtedly stir emotions among Everton fans. The Scotsman is widely regarded as one of the club’s most successful managers in recent memory.

Appointed in March 2002, Moyes inherited a struggling team and quickly turned them into consistent challengers in the top half of the Premier League table.

Operating with limited resources, Moyes brought in key signings such as Tim Cahill, Mikel Arteta, and Leighton Baines, building a competitive squad known for its work ethic and tactical discipline.

While he never lifted silverware during his time at Goodison, Moyes solidified Everton’s reputation as a top-six side in the Premier League.