Big Jose Mourinho claim made as Everton sack Sean Dyche just hours before FA Cup clash

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Everton have confirmed the sacking of manager Sean Dyche just hours before their match against Peterborough.

The decision came after they were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth this past weekend as their poor season continued which sees them sitting 16th in the table, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Everton sack Sean Dyche hours before FA Cup clash

The Toffees release an extremely straightforward statement to confirm their decision to let the manager go. The statement on the club’s official website read:

“Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men’s First Team Manager with immediate effect.

“Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club.”

“The process to appoint a new manager is under way and an update will be provided in due course.

“Under-18s Head Coach Leighton Baines and Club Captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis.”

Sean Dyche failed to improve Everton in his 2 years at the club

Dyche took over a struggling Everton side in January 2023 and did a decent job to keep them above the relegation zone with a final-day win over Bournemouth.

However, he failed to make any significant improvement to the team last season, with Everton finishing 15th.

And they continue to struggle this season, with the club winning only 3 out of 19 league games so far, losing 8 and drawing 8.

There will be plenty of names going to be linked with the job, with the likes of Jose Mourinho being one of them.

David Ornstein makes Jose Mourinho claim amid links with Everton

The Portuguese who joined Fenerbahce in the summer has not been enjoying his time in Turkey, and has already had two public rants about the corruption in the league.

He is expected to leave and has been linked with a job at Everton. However, The Athletic’s David Ornstein claims that Mourinho is in contention for the job despite links to the Fenerbahce boss.

He took to X to share an update on the rumours:

“Jose Mourinho not in contention to take over as next Everton manager following departure of Sean Dyche today. Never a consideration for either 61yo Portuguese coach or new #EFC owners The Friedkin Group – having worked together at AS Roma.”