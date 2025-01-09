European giants weighing up £60m January raid for Aston Villa troublemaker

Jhon Duran of Aston Villa reacts to his goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the Premier League match against Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Jhon Duran could be close to leaving Aston Villa this month as sources have noted that PSG are considering readying an offer in the region of £60m.

Paris Saint-Germain are trying to sign 21-year-old Colombian striker, Jhon Duran, from Aston Villa according to sources with knowledge of the up-to-date situation.

At present it’s understood that the European powerhouse haven’t yet decided whether to meet Villa’s £60 million asking price for the forward, as it’s understood that PSG are evaluating Duran’s potential.

PSG deciding whether to move for Villa’s Jhon Duran

His penchant for troublemaking is likely to be playing a part in any potential reticence from the Parisiens, despite Duran’s remarkable return of 12 goals in 26 sporadic appearances in all competitions (transfermarkt).

Villa are meeting with PSG to discuss Randal Kolo Muani, and during those discussions it’s expected that Duran’s name will crop up in the conversation.

The Colombian won’t play against West Ham in an important FA Cup tie, which is likely to see Graham Potter in the dugout for the Hammers.

If Villa’s intention is to move Duran on, they certain won’t be short of offers should PSG decide against a deal.

Jhon Duran won’t be short of January offers

That’s because sources have also told CaughtOffside that all of FC Barcelona, Napoli, Arsenal, Chelsea and FC Bayern Munich have enquired as to the conditions of any deal.

PSG might turn their attentions to Morgan Rogers as sources understand that scouts were impressed by his performances in the Manchester City, Newcastle and Brighton matches.

His dribbling ability, speed and ability to create opportunities for his teammates have all been cited as reasons for PSG’s initial interest, however, Villa are clear in that they do not plan to sell Rogers in January.