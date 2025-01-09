Liverpool cool interest in Premier League star; Man United are now frontrunners

Liverpool have not shown any intention to make new signings in the January transfer window so far.

The Reds have been quiet and they seem happy with the squad they have at the moment.

The defeat against Tottenham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup shows that they need new additions to the squad, particularly in the defensive positions.

One of the areas that has been a huge cause of concern for manager Arne Slot is the left-back position.

Andy Robertson is out of form this season and it appears that the player is past his peak.

It would be unfair to expect the level of performances from him that he showed a few seasons ago on a regular basis.

Liverpool are ready to step in the market for a new left-back soon but Teamtalk have confirmed that Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is not the player they are going after.

Kerkez is having the season of his life at Bournemouth with Andoni Iraola’s side sitting comfortably in the top half of the Premier League table.

They have been one of the success stories this season in the Premier League and Kerkez has been their shining star.

Liverpool have cooled interest in Bournemouth defender

The Hungarian has contributed greatly to the team’s defense as well as attack.

As per the report, Kerkez is not being targeted for a move by Liverpool and instead their Premier League rivals Manchester United are the frontrunners to sign the defender.

Bournemouth are demanding £40m to let their star defender leave the club this month and Liverpool are not willing to match that.

A deal in the January transfer window would be difficult and the Premier League leaders have other ideas in mind.

With Bournemouth signing another left-back Julio Soler, questions have been raised about the future of Kerkez at the club but his next destination will not be Liverpool.

It remains to be seen which player Liverpool will target as their new left-back, with the Premier League leaders linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, but this season has shown that a new signing is needed in that position since Roberton and Kostas Tsimikas are not good enough to be regular starters for a team challenging for the biggest honours in the game.

