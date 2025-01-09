(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could consider move to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia if leaves Napoli in January.

That is according to the latest from The Atheltic’s reputable journalist David Ornstein, who claims that the Reds are big admirers of the player and are monitoring his current situation at the Italian club.

It is said that while the club is not actively seeking to him, they may make a move if he becomes available.

? Liverpool could consider move to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia if leaves Napoli in Jan. #LFC not actively seeking winger but admire 23yo, alert to situation + may contend if becomes market opportunity. #PSG & #CFC also among interested clubs @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/sSuEI0LSFR — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 9, 2025

However, they are not the only club interested in signing the Georgia international, with the report stating that both PSG and Chelsea are also interested in a move for him.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has grabbed attention with his performances at Napoli

Kvaratskhelia has established himself among Europe’s top leading attackers since joining Napoli from Russian side Rubin Kazan in the summer of 2022.

Since his move to Naples, he has scored an incredible 30 goals and 29 assists (59 goal contributions) in 107 games across all competitions. This season, the 23-year-old has scored 5 and assisted 3 in 19 games so far, taking his overall career tally to 52 goals and 53 assists across all levels and competitions. (Transfermarkt)

His current contract with the club runs until 2027 and with two years left and lack of movement relating to a fresh deal, top European clubs have become alert.

Liverpool are stocked with left-wingers

A move for Kvaratskhelia will be a surprising one given that they already have two top quality left-wingers in Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo. While both Kvaratskhelia and Diaz as well as Gakpo are versatile enough to play across the front three, the dominant position remains the same.

However, if one of them is to leave in the summer, a move would make sense. It has been reported that Liverpool’s Colombian star has rejected a contract offer from the Reds, finding the offered deal less than what he deserves. With the likes of Barcelona interested in Diaz, and the player not agreeing to a new deal as yet, a move away remains a possibility.

