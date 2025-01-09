Report: Liverpool plotting incredible swap deal to land Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images) / (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s interest in Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has intensified, with reports suggesting the Reds are exploring an ambitious swap deal to secure the Georgian winger.

Earlier, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that while Liverpool are not actively pursuing Kvaratskhelia, they might make a move should he become available.

Liverpool considering two players in swap deal to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Now, Rousing The Kop claims that Liverpool are plotting a sensational deal to bring the 23-year-old to Anfield.

The report highlights that Liverpool have been monitoring Kvaratskhelia closely, viewing him as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

With Salah’s future at Anfield uncertain—his contract runs out at the end of the season, and no agreement has been reached on an extension—the Reds are seemingly preparing contingencies in case their talismanic winger departs.

Kvaratskhelia’s versatility, creativity, and goal-scoring ability make him an ideal candidate to fill Salah’s boots.

The report claims that Liverpool are considering offering Napoli a swap deal that includes one of their players with the likes of Darwin Núnez and Federico Chiesa as options, both of whom could sweeten the pot for the Italian champions. Chiesa is already linked with a move to Napoli, and given the Italian giants’ existing interest in him, a deal could be likelier.

The inclusion of these high-profile players signals Liverpool’s determination to beat competitors like PSG, who are believed to be leading the race for Kvaratskhelia.

Such a deal would provide Napoli with ready-made attacking reinforcements while allowing Liverpool to secure one of Europe’s most sought-after talents.

Since joining Napoli from Rubin Kazan, Kvaratskhelia has cemented his reputation as one of Europe’s top attackers. In 107 appearances for Napoli, he has registered an impressive 30 goals and 29 assists across all competitions.

This season, the Georgian international has continued to deliver, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 19 matches. His career tally now stands at 52 goals and 53 assists, reflecting his consistent impact at both club and international levels.

Kvaratskhelia’s contract with Napoli runs until 2027, but with two years left on his deal and no signs of a renewal, clubs are circling. PSG’s interest in the winger has reportedly put them ahead in the race, but Liverpool’s swap deal approach could perhaps give them an edge in the transfer saga.