Report: Liverpool star has no desire to leave the club in January transfer window

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Some of the Liverpool players are facing an uncertain future at the club due to their contract situation.

The Reds face the prospect of losing Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold for free at the end of the season.

Those three players have entered the final year of their contract at Anfield and they have still not agreed a new deal with the Premier League leaders.

Along with them, Luis Diaz has also been linked with a move away from the club after not being happy with the terms offered in the new deal.

Another player is facing question marks over his long term future at Anfield. Striker Darwin Nunez has struggled to perform this season under manager Arne Slot.

Due to his poor performances, his game time has been limited, however, Rousing The Kop have confirmed that the Uruguayan attacker has no desire to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has scored only four goals this season, two of them in the Premier League and despite clubs being interested in signing him this month, he is willing to fight for his place at the Premier League club.

Darwin Nunez to leave Liverpool?

AC Milan have been mentioned as the club, as per the report, who are monitoring the struggling Liverpool striker.

His agents are pushing for a move away from Anfield but any move for the striker would have to wait till the summer transfer window.

The attacker has fallen down the pecking order at the club and he would love to be a starter at the club but even without that, he is happy to stay this month and fight for his place in the side.

Liverpool are challenging for the Premier League title and the Champions League this season and Nunez feels that opportunities will come for him as the season is long and players could even suffer injuries.

The striker is ready to wait till the summer transfer window to consider a move away from Anfield.

Liverpool will be busy this year regarding the future of some of their players and Nunez’s possible departure from the club could force them to sign a big name striker.

They have been linked with a move for Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram.