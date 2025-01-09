Liverpool star refuses new contract; problems increase for officials at Anfield

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The contract situation of Liverpool players have dominated the new headlines in recent weeks.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are facing question marks over their future at Anfield.

All three of them have entered the last six months of their contract and Liverpool are getting worried about keeping all of them at the club.

Alexander-Arnold is looking the likeliest to leave the club with Real Madrid seriously interested in his services.

The Spanish giants are desperate for a new right-back and they have identified the Liverpool star man as their priority target.

Another player who could be linked with a move away from Anfield soon is attacker Luis Diaz.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Colombian attacker has rejected a new contract offered to him by the club as he feels that the terms offered to him are not good enough.

He has been a key member of the Liverpool starting line up this season, scoring 8 goals in the league in 18 appearances.

Luis Diaz has been in stunning form for Liverpool

His brilliant form has helped the Reds to lead the Premier League and the Champions League standings.

The attacker is one of the first names on the team sheet and he has made the left-wing position his own.

Diaz has a contract that runs until 2027 and Liverpool are desperate to tie him to a new deal as they want to avoid a similar situation that they have faced with Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Diaz if he becomes available for transfer but the Merseyside club would do everything in their power to keep Diaz at the club.

The Premier League leaders will resume their talks with the attacker in order to reach an agreement and extend his stay at the club.

