Man United could consider the sale of key player due to their financial struggles

Manchester United are planning to make moves in the January transfer window to turnaround their season.

They have been disappointing all season but some of the results recently have given them hope of a brighter future.

Their failure to maintain consistency this season has been a huge cause of concern for the club officials and players, however, recent impressive results against Manchester City and Liverpool have given them hope that their season could still change if they make the right moves in the January transfer window.

A number of players have been linked with moves away from the club with a latest report claiming that the Red Devils are desperate to offload Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Antony due to their high wages.

According to The Times, Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Man United youngster Alejandro Garnacho.

The French club have been often linked with a move for Rashford but out of favour Man United winger Garnacho has become the latest player to catch their attention.

The 20-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the club under the management of Ruben Amorim.

He has often looked like a frustrated player at the club and PSG have entered the picture to possibly offer him the opportunity to start a new chapter in his career.

Man United need to generate funds for transfer business

The Premier League giants are struggling to comply with the Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and in order to make signings, they would need to sell players first.

Such a situation could force them to reluctantly cash in on an important player like Garnacho.

Man United have maintained that they are not pushing to move Garnacho out of the club but it is something that they could consider in order to improve the financial status of the club.

Atletico Madrid have been the other club who have monitored the Argentina international winger.

The player’s head could be turned by PSG who could bring Man United to the negotiation table if they make an interesting offer for the player.

Despite Garnacho being a crucial player for the Red Devils, Amorim has shown at Man United that nobody is bigger than the club and he could drop any player from the starting line up who is not performing to the levels required at Old Trafford.

A sale for Garnacho may not be entirely surprising at this stage since Man United need to make some big decisions in order to fund their transfer business.

