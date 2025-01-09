Report: Man United desperate to move these three players out of the club in January

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Manchester United are going to be active as they look to make changes to their squad in the January transfer window.

Their form has suffered this season and their position in the league is the worst at this stage of the season.

They need reinforcements to their squad but perhaps more than that, they need to offload players who are not in the plans of manager Ruben Amorim.

A number of players have been linked with an exit from the club who are now surplus to requirements.

According to The Mirror, the Red Devils are considering the sale of Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Antony in the January transfer window.

All the three players are on high wages and Amorim’s side are looking to get their finances in order.

They want to make new signings but before that, they would need to sell some players so that they do not break the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Man United are financially in trouble and they would need to sell players before buying.

As per the report, Rashford earns £325,000-a-week, Casemiro gets £350,000-a-week and Antony is on £200,000-a-week.

Man United need to take the burden off the wage bill

The Premier League giants are looking to get rid of all these players, whether it is in a loan move for in a permanent deal.

If they can sell them, they would make money and use that on signing new players while loan deals for them would ease the burden on their wage bill.

The club is particularly leaning towards selling Rashford in a permanent deal since his sale would count as pure profit because of the homegrown status of the player.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Serie A giants AC Milan but it remains to be seen if they have the finances to complete the signing.

Another player Man United could look to sell in January is Erik ten Hag’s first signing at the club; Tyrell Malacia.

Man United squad needs a huge overhaul in order to add more depth and quality to the squad as well as clear the deadwood at the club.

Amorim’s aim will be to do that this year and the board is keen to back the new manager to make changes at the club.