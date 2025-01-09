Report: Man United set to lose race against Juventus to sign ‘physical marvel’

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Man United Flag Old Trafford

Manchester United are set to lose one of their transfer targets to Serie A giants Juventus.

The Red Devils have been active in recent transfer windows to strengthen the quality of their squad.

In the summer transfer window last year, they splashed the cash to support Erik ten Hag, who was in charge of the club during that time.

The Red Devils particularly focused on making defensive signings at the club.

The likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Leny Yoro arrived at the club showing that the priority of the Red Devils is to add quality to their defense.

Another player linked with a move to Old Trafford was Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

However, an exclusive report from Juvefc.com has now claimed that Juventus have agreed personal terms to sign the Barcelona star, dealing a major blow to the hopes of the Premier League side.

The report claims that Araujo is set to become the first signing of the January transfer window for the Italian side after agreeing personal terms.

The Uruguayan defender has suffered injuries in recent history and his fitness issues have been a huge cause of concern for the La Liga side but that has not stopped the Old Lady from chasing the centre-back.

More Stories / Latest News
Joey Barton Leeds United
Barton can’t believe how bad has Leeds player been recently
Chelsea logo and a breaking news banner
Bournemouth frontrunners to sign Chelsea first-team player this month
A composite image of Arne Slot and Nuno Espirito Santo.
Collymore: Forest could “skin the Liver bird” as they continue “embarrassing every one of Pep’s disciples”

Man United target Ronald Araujo is heading to Juventus

Man United target Ronald Araujo agrees personal terms with Juventus
Man United target Ronald Araujo agrees personal terms with Juventus. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Juventus are determined to add defensive depth to their squad and someone like Araujo, who is well-known to be one of the best defenders in the world, would be a worthy signing for the Italian giants.

The player is keen on a move to join Thiago Motta’s side, it is up to the clubs now to come to an agreement regarding the transfer.

Barcelona have no objection in letting the player leave the club due to his injury issues but it remains to be seen if they are willing to accept Juve’s demand of a loan move initially with a purchase option inserted in the deal.

Araujo may not be in form at the moment but there is no doubt about his talent and quality.

He is known for being tactically aware and his ability to defend in one on one situations has been impressive.

Former Barcelona manager Xavi called the centre-back a “physical marvel” and praised his leadership qualities.

Man United desperate to move these three players out of the club in January

More Stories Ronald Araujo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.