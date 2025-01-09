Report: Man United set to lose race against Juventus to sign ‘physical marvel’

Manchester United are set to lose one of their transfer targets to Serie A giants Juventus.

The Red Devils have been active in recent transfer windows to strengthen the quality of their squad.

In the summer transfer window last year, they splashed the cash to support Erik ten Hag, who was in charge of the club during that time.

The Red Devils particularly focused on making defensive signings at the club.

The likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Leny Yoro arrived at the club showing that the priority of the Red Devils is to add quality to their defense.

Another player linked with a move to Old Trafford was Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

However, an exclusive report from Juvefc.com has now claimed that Juventus have agreed personal terms to sign the Barcelona star, dealing a major blow to the hopes of the Premier League side.

The report claims that Araujo is set to become the first signing of the January transfer window for the Italian side after agreeing personal terms.

The Uruguayan defender has suffered injuries in recent history and his fitness issues have been a huge cause of concern for the La Liga side but that has not stopped the Old Lady from chasing the centre-back.

Man United target Ronald Araujo is heading to Juventus

Juventus are determined to add defensive depth to their squad and someone like Araujo, who is well-known to be one of the best defenders in the world, would be a worthy signing for the Italian giants.

The player is keen on a move to join Thiago Motta’s side, it is up to the clubs now to come to an agreement regarding the transfer.

Barcelona have no objection in letting the player leave the club due to his injury issues but it remains to be seen if they are willing to accept Juve’s demand of a loan move initially with a purchase option inserted in the deal.

Araujo may not be in form at the moment but there is no doubt about his talent and quality.

He is known for being tactically aware and his ability to defend in one on one situations has been impressive.

Former Barcelona manager Xavi called the centre-back a “physical marvel” and praised his leadership qualities.

