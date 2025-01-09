Man United suffer major blow after Tottenham enter talks with transfer target

Premier League sides Manchester United and Tottenham are both exploring moves to sign an attacker this month.

Both the teams have struggled to perform this season and their position in the league shows that.

Ruben Amorim’s Man United and Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham are sitting in the bottom half of the league table and they both need quality and depth in their squad.

The January transfer window has come at the perfect time for both the teams who are struggling massively to find consistency this season and this month provides them the opportunity to strengthen their squad.

Man United have shown interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain attacker Randal Kolo Muani this month but journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Tottenham have established direct contact to sign the player ahead of the Red Devils.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is in the driving seat to sign Kolo Muani from PSG and his connection with the French club could give the North London side edge over Man United to sign the attacker.

Jacobs told the Last Word On Spurs:

“If this [deal] gets done, it will not be done through Lange and Campos. It will be done through Al-Khelaifi and Daniel Levy – they have the relationship.

“So if there’s any business to be done, this will be a Daniel Levy deal direct with the PSG president and that relationship between them, they are on very favourable terms.

“They worked together at the ECA, they’ve known each other for many years and held the investment talks in January 2023. They have a strong and professional relationship.

“If there was one club outside of the Premier League you would want Daniel Levy fighting in your corner, it would be PSG negotiations because he is probably capable of getting the kind of deal that Spurs would be looking for to pull it off.

“So I do think that Tottenham are going to very strongly push to try and get Muani over the line.”

Man United and Tottenham are both desperate to sign Randal Kolo Muani

The Premier League teams are in need of an attacking addition to the side. While Spurs have been unlucky with injuries this season, Man United have had trouble finding consistency.

Even after the departure of former manager Erik ten Hag, Man United players have not been able to produce consistent results under Amorim.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Kolo Muani and which club would be able to sign him but as things stand, Tottenham are looking like the outstanding favourites.

