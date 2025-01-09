Man United refuse to rule out the signing of attacker with just two goals this season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United need reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Their recent 2-2 draw against Liverpool have given them confidence of possibly saving their poor season but in order to do that, they would have to be active in the winter transfer window to strengthen their squad.

One of the biggest issues they are facing at the moment is the lack of goals from their attacking players.

Rasmus Hojlund has only managed to score two Premier League goals all season while Joshua Zirkzee has struggled since his move from Bologna, scoring only three goals in the league.

In league matches this season, the Red Devils have only scored 23 goals, which makes it evident that they need a new attacker in the side.

According to Manchester Evening News, Man United have not ruled out the possibility of signing Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this season.

The Frenchman is out of favour at the Ligue 1 club and they are looking for an opportunity to offload him.

The Red Devils have monitored the attacker for a while now since they wanted to sign him before even signing Hojlund but he ended up at PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt, however, that has not stopped Man United’s interest in the 26-year-old.

Man United target has struggled at PSG this season

He has failed to make an impact at PSG this season, scoring only twice for them in the league.

Man United’s goal difference of -5 in the league is forcing them to look for an attacking addition this month and they have genuine interest in Kolo Muani.

Ruben Amorim’s side face competition from Tottenham and Juventus to sign the France international.

The uncertainty surrounding the future of Zirkzee could play a huge part in Amorim’s side signing an attacker. The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Juventus after his poor season at Old Trafford and the striker could jump at the chance to work with his former manager Thiago Motta again.

The report from MEN has confirmed that Man United are not interested in signing Kolo Muani’s PSG teammate Nuno Mendes as the Premier League giants have no intention of signing a new left-back this month.

They are expected to sign a new player in that position in the summer transfer window.