29-year-old PSG star on top of his game offered to Aston Villa

Aston Villa are planning to make additions to their squad in the January transfer window.

The Premier League side are struggling in the league this season and manager Unai Emery has some concerns in the defensive positions.

After the injury suffered by centre-back Pau Torres, Aston Villa are looking for a new addition to their side in the winter transfer window.

As Aston Villa look for a temporary replacement for the injured Torres, Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Skriniar has been offered to the them, according to the Daily Mail.

The central defender is not in demand at Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking to find a Premier League buyer in order to move him out during the January transfer window.

The PSG defender, who earns £200,000 a week at the French club, could be offloaded to the Premier League soon by the Ligue 1 champions.

Torres is expected to be out of action for two months with a broken foot and Villa have made it their priority to sign a new defender.

Aston Villa plan to strengthen the attacking and defensive positions

Along with a defender, they are looking to make an attacking addition to the squad. Ideally, Emery is looking for a player who can play in a number of different positions in the attacking area.

Skriniar, as well as Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen could arrive at Villa Park this month but nothing has been finalised at the moment and Villa have some work to do to complete both the deals.

As per the report in the Daily Mail, AC Milan winger Samu Chukwueze is also being targeted by the Premier League side but only if they cannot do a deal for the Dortmund star.

L’Equipe has reported that the defender is also being chased by Tottenham who have defensive issues of their own.

Injuries suffered by Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have troubled Tottenham throughout the season and they could be the team who stand in the way of Villa signing Skriniar.