Marcus Rashford decides next destination as he edges closer to Man United exit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has fallen down the pecking order at the club under manager Ruben Amorim.

The English attacker has one again struggled to perform this season, scoring just four goals in the league.

His future at the club is highly uncertain with the attacker beind benched by the manager and that has made Rashford admit that he is looking for a new challenge in his career.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund and now the Man United academy product has decided the ideal destination for him.

According to GiveMeSport, Man United star Rashford feels that the Serie A is the right place to continue his career.

Talks have started with Milan over a move this month but it remains to be seen if the finances make sense for the Italian club to complete the move.

The player’s wages could be a stumbling block for the Serie A giants but they have the opportunity to sign a talented, versatile player who may not be in the best of forms at the moment but there is no doubt about his quality.

Man United could be looking to offload a number of players this month as they are looking to comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Man United are struggling financially at the moment

In order to make new signings at the club, they would need to sell some of their players first so that they can raise funds for their transfer business.

The likes of Rashford, Casemiro and Antony could be the first three names to head out of the club as the Red Devils are desperate to get their high wages off their wage bill.

The Serie A could provide the opportunity to the Man United star to revive his career.

Scott McTominay’s form and performances for Napoli would have encouraged Rashford about a move to Italy. The former Man United midfielder has been one of Napoli’s best performers this season and after his exit from the Premier League, he has managed to turnaround his career and become a part of a title challenging team.

It feels like Rashford has come to the end of his time at the club and unfortunately for the club and him, it has not worked out well for him at Old Trafford and it is better if both the parties go their separate ways.

