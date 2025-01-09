Report: Surprise club enter race to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in the news regarding his future at Anfield.

The right-back has entered the final six months of his contract at the club and questions are being raised about his future.

Real Madrid have been vocal about their interest in the player and they are keen to make him their latest Galactico signing.

The England international is looking likely to leave the club this year after not signing a new deal.

Along with Real Madrid, one more club has emerged as a surprise candidate to sign the Liverpool defender.

According to Kicker, Bayern Munich are monitoring Alexander-Arnold with a view to making a move in the summer transfer window when he becomes a free agent.

The German side may have to step in the market to sign a new right-back due to the uncertain future of Joshua Kimmich at the club.

The German is edging closer to an exit from the club and Alexander-Arnold is being eyed as the player to replace Kimmich at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich are aware that Real Madrid are leading the race to sign the Liverpool star.

Liverpool star could create a transfer battle between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

Los Blancos could deal another blow to the German giants by signing Alphonso Davies at the end of the season.

The Bayern Munich defender is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and along with Alexander-Arnold, he is being eyed by the La Liga champions over a summer move.

The Liverpool star is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club after entering the final six months of his contract at Anfield.

It appears like he has made up his mind to leave the club and start a new chapter in his career and his most likely destination is Real Madrid.

Although Bayern present an interesting opportunity to the defender, Real Madrid would still be at the top of the list for the player who will have the opportunity to not only fight for the biggest honours in football there but also get a chance to play with his best friend Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool star has no desire to leave the club in January transfer window