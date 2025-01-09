(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images) / (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been advised to consider an immediate move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to address their ongoing goalkeeping issues.

With Guglielmo Vicario sidelined since November due to ankle surgery, Spurs have relied on veteran Fraser Forster, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

The North London club recently made their first signing of 2025, bringing in 21-year-old Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague. And he made an impressive debut in the League Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool, producing a stunning performance in a 1-0 win for Spurs.

Despite the signing of Kinsky, John Wenham, Tottenham insider and owner of Lilywhite Rose, has urged Tottenham to act swiftly and sign Kelleher this month instead of waiting until the summer.

Wenham emphasised the urgency of securing a proven goalkeeper like Kelleher this month rather than waiting until the summer:

Speaking to Tottenham News, Wenham said:

“If there was a plan to get a genuine alternative to Vicario in the summer, then those plans should be brought forward.

“The club have got the money to do it now. Therefore, I don’t understand why they wouldn’t. Those in control need to realise the significance of the situation we are in and spend some money.

“For example, it looks as though Kelleher might be available this summer, with Giorgi Mamardashvili due to arrive at the club and Alisson likely to stick around. Therefore, go and sign him now, pay the money.”

Kelleher has built a reputation for his calmness under pressure and reliability in goal. Since joining Liverpool’s academy in 2015, the Irish international has delivered standout performances despite serving as Alisson Becker’s understudy.

He played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s 2022 EFL Cup triumph, famously scoring the winning penalty in the penalty shootout against Chelsea, becoming a fan favourite at Anfield.

This season, Kelleher once again stepped up during the absence of Allison Becker and performed admirably, making some brilliant saves including a penalty from Mbappe during Liverpool’s 2-0 win vs Madrid.

Kelleher himself has been keen on a move away from Liverpool in search of regular first-team football. In fact, Nottingham Forest tried to sign him in the summer but the Reds turned down an offer.

And while he remains keen on leaving convincing Kelleher to make the switch to Spurs could prove challenging. Given Vicario’s presence, the Irishman may not join Spurs unless he is promised a start ahead of the Italian.