West Ham emerge as contender to sign £300,000-a-week Man United star

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is among the headlines these days as clubs around Europe explore a move for the 27-year-old.

The English attacker is facing an uncertain future at the club after being dropped by Ruben Amorim.

Rashford has fallen down the pecking order at the club and after getting limited playing time since the arrival of Amorim at Old Trafford, the boyhood Man United fan has expressed his desire of a new challenge in his career.

The player is looking for a move away from the club and Man United are ready to allow him to leave the club.

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in signing the Premier League attacker and they have held talks with his representatives.

A latest club has now emerged as a surprise contender to sign Rashford from Man United.

According to talkSPORT, West Ham United have told the Red Devils to inform them of the situation surrounding the future of Rashford.

Man United star Marcus Rashford to West Ham United?

The Hammers are showing intention to sign the 27-year-old attacker who is currently earning £300,000-a-week at Old Trafford.

West Ham want to sign Rashford in a loan move this month and they want to make him their second biggest arrival this month, the first being new manager Graham Potter.

Despite their intention of signing Rashford, West Ham know that the attacker is more likely to join a top European side.

The Hammers have had great experience of signing United players in the past. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s summer move to West Ham have worked really well while Jesse Lingard’s loan move from the Red Devils in 2021 worked out well for all the parties involved.

West Ham are being slightly over optimistic about their interest in signing Rashford.

The Man United star prefers a move to Serie A and clubs like AC Milan and Juventus, who compete regularly in European competitions, would naturally attract him more.