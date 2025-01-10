Arne Slot addresses rumours linking Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to a move to Liverpool

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has declined to comment on reports linking Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a move to Anfield.

The Napoli winger has been strongly rumoured to be a target for the Premier League leaders over the past 24 hours.

The Georgia international is drawing interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Liverpool have been monitoring Kvaratskhelia for some time and see him as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

So far this season, the Georgian has made 17 appearances in Serie A, scoring five goals, after reaching double figures in both of his previous seasons with Napoli.

Slot has finally opened up on the latest reports linking the Napoli man to a move to Anfield.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reported on his X account what the Liverpool boss said about his team’s January transfer business and a potential move for Kvaratskhelia.

Slot said:

“What I make of that is that it’s January… 99 times out of 100 it becomes clear almost all these stories are not true”.

“The rumours keep going”.

Should Liverpool target a move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

The Napoli man is known for his creativity, goal scoring ability and his dribbling skills.

He is a versatile player who can play on either wing or behind the striker in the number 10 role.

The interest from the biggest clubs in signing Kvaratskhelia shows that he is a talented player who can add a new dimension to the attack of any team he joins in the near future.

With Liverpool having to deal with the uncertain future of Salah, making a move for Kvaratskhelia would make complete sense and since they did not spend over the top in the summer transfer window last year, they have the financial means to complete the deal.

