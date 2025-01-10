Alexander Isak celebrates scoring for Newcastle (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Arsenal will not be able to sign Newcastle star Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window as he will be too expensive for them.

The Daily Mail have revealed that the Gunners, who are in need of an elite No.9, cannot afford the 25-year-old as the Magpies have slapped an enormous £150 million asking price on his head. It would mean that the North London side would have to offer a British-record transfer fee, something their owner, Stan Kroenke, “is extremely unlikely to sanction.”

Isak got off to a slow start this season but he is now one of the most in-form players in Europe, even winning December’s Premier League Player of the Month. The Sweden international has netted eight goals for Newcastle and assisted another two across six outings in December.

His latest goal came at the Emirates against Arsenal as Eddie Howe’s side ran out 2-0 winners in the first-leg of the League Cup semifinals.

The player has been linked to a whole host of clubs this season and his contract is up at St James’ Park in 2028. The Magpies are thought to want to tie him down to a new deal, but so far talks have stalled.

Arsenal set to sell trio of first-team players

The Mail report also states that Arsenal will listen to offers for striker Gabriel Jesus at the end of the season. Their left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko may also be sold this January transfer window.

Midfielder Thomas Partey, who is on £150,000-a-week wage, will be allowed to leave when his contract expires in June, too.

The Gunners will be fine in terms of staying within the Profit and Sustainability Rules, but it will still not allow them to bring in Isak from Newcastle, it is thought.

Manager Mikel Arteta is believed to be an admirer of the former Borussia Dortmund man, as was former sporting director Edu, who left the club in November to take up a role with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Any qualification for the Champions League will increase the chances of Isak staying at Newcastle, with the club confident that he will end up staying with them into next season.