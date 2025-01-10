Arsenal have made a “phone call to Man United” to sign one of their star players

(Photo by Clive Rose, Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly reached out to Manchester United regarding Marcus Rashford, with the English forward being linked to a move to AC Milan, according to Italian journalist Massimo Marianella.

Rashford, who expressed a desire for a fresh challenge last month, is looking to leave Old Trafford, though his £300,000-a-week wages have limited his potential suitors.

After scoring three goals in his first two games under Ruben Amorim, Rashford has seen limited playing time since under the Portuguese manager.

Amorim has approved Rashford’s exit, and the club are eager to sell to fund their own transfers.

Arsenal have reportedly made a surprise phone call to Man United to ask about the opportunity of signing Rashford in the January transfer window.

Speaking to spazioj.it (via Sport Witness), Marianella said:

“It seems that Arsenal have contacted Manchester United about Rashford. The club values him at £25m.”

Should Man United sell Marcus Rashford to Arsenal?

The Gunners are desperately looking for attacking options in the market as they have issues of their own at the club.

They are struggling to score goals and both of their leading attackers, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, have failed to find consistency this season.

Even though the Gunners value Rashford at a considerably less amount than what Man United feel he is worth, the offer could be tempting for the Red Devils since they will get the opportunity to get Rashford’s wages off their wage bill and offload him in a permanent move.

The issue of Rashford’s wages has been a huge cause of concern for the club and that has stopped potential buyers from making an offer for the English attacker.

Man United should not strengthen a Premier League rival by selling them Rashford and hope that his move to the Serie A materialises.

Milan are keen on signing him and have held talks with the player’s representatives.

Man United set Marcus Rashford price tag