(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has reportedly made the decision to offload right-back Max Aarons this January transfer window, with a loan move now on the cards.

The 25-year-old defender, who joined the Cherries in 2023, has struggled to cement a regular spot in the starting XI, particularly this season where he has made just three appearances, with only one start and two substitute appearances.

According to Daily Mail, Bournemouth are open to allowing Aarons to leave on loan in search of more playing time.

This move comes amid growing interest from clubs across Europe, including sides from France, Italy, and Spain. Ligue 1 club Lille are said to be one of the interested parties, with Aarons attracting attention for his potential as an emerging talent.

Spanish side Valencia have also expressed a keen interest in the right-back, with reports from Relevo suggesting they are keen on a loan-to-buy deal. The La Liga club is reportedly negotiating a purchase option in the range of €8-9 million, a figure similar to their pursuit of another player, Ivan Fresneda. If successful, Aarons would make the move to Spain, providing him with an opportunity to showcase his skills in La Liga.

Could Leeds United revisit their interest in Max Aarons

Another club who could potentially revisit their interest in Aarons is Leeds United, who have been after him since he was at Norwich City and were strongly linked with a move for him last summer as well.

It was reported back in the summer that Daniel Farke was working hard to sign him, having worked with him before at Norwich City and being a huge admirer of the player.

The duo enjoyed significant success together, with Aarons playing a pivotal role in helping Norwich secure promotion to the Premier League. A potential move to Leeds could be a great opportunity for Aarons to revive his career under the guidance of Farke, who remains a strong believer in his abilities.