Casemiro and Antony of Manchester United interact as they warm up
Casemiro and Antony of Manchester United interact as they warm up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim is poised to allow Casemiro to leave Man United in this window, with the Brazilian attracting serious interest from the Saudi Pro League.

As the top earner at Man United – Casemiro is on £350,000 per week (Capology) – it’s to the club’s advantage that the 32-year-old is finally moved on during the January transfer window.

He has had limited minutes under Ruben Amorim since the Portuguese took over from Erik ten Hag, and sources have indicated a transfer could be closer than ever.

Casemiro close to Al Nassr

Amorim favours Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo as his defensive midfielders, leaving no room for Casemiro in his plans.

The Brazilian has previously attracted interest from Saudi clubs such as Al-Nassr, and it’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s side that are believed to be pushing to get a deal over the line this winter.

Casemiro of Manchester United warms up on the sidelines
Casemiro of Manchester United warms up on the sidelines during the Premier League match against Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford also appears close to leaving Man United, as Amorim starts to re-shape his squad and starting XI to something more in tune with his way of working.

Alejandro Garnacho is unhappy with his lot too, meaning that the club could be without two of their wide men by the time February comes around.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Casemiro is ready to seriously consider an offer to reunite with his former Real Madrid team-mate Ronaldo.

With Seko Fofana heading to Rennes and Anderson Talisca possibly to Fenerbahce, Al-Nassr are believed to be prioritising Casemiro’s transfer.

Casemiro demanding long-term deal and decent salary

The only possible threat to a transfer concluding successfully are the demands from the Brazilian player and United themselves.

It’s understood Casemiro still wants a decent salary as well as a long-term contract, despite his age, whilst the Red Devils want £15m+ to consider allowing the out of favour 32-year-old to finally move on.

Although they’re outsiders in the race at present, Al-Shabab’s Turkish coach Fatih Terim, is an admirer of Casemiro, and that could also be an option for him.

