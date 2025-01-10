(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images) / (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are currently undergoing a bit of an injury crisis in defence, forcing the club to consider recalling Trevoh Chalobah back from loan.

Injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoît Badiashile have left Enzo Maresca’s side short of options in central defence, forcing the club to rely on academy graduate Josh Acheampong, who made his full Premier League debut in the recent 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea eyeing Trevoh Chalobah as short-term solution to injury crisis

And as per the report from Football London, the current situation has led to the club considering ending Chalobah’s loan deal with Palace this month.

Chalobah joined Palace on a season-long loan late in the summer transfer window after being deemed surplus to requirements by new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

The Blues boss opted to leave Chalobah out of pre-season preparations, with a surplus of defensive options at the time, including Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Axel Disasi. He was also one of several players to be exiled from the Blues’ first-team facilities.

Since his move, the 25-year-old defender has flourished under the guidance of Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner. Chalobah has made 12 appearances for the Eagles, contributing three goals, including a crucial strike in their recent 2-1 victory over Southampton.

While Palace are reportedly keen to retain Chalobah until the end of the season, the club is said to be prepared for his potential departure, with other defensive options available in their squad.

For Chelsea, bringing Chalobah back to Stamford Bridge would address their immediate defensive concerns. The versatile Englishman, who can play across the backline, offers much-needed Premier League experience compared to the relatively untested options currently at Maresca’s disposal.

Maresca has impressed in his debut season at Chelsea

The former Leicester manager has done a remarkable job in his debut season with the Blues so far, having only lost 4 games in the league, sitting at 4th level on points just four points behind 2nd place Arsenal.

However, their recent form has become a bit shaky, with two defeats and two draws in their last 4 games.

Maresca will hope to sort out the defence and get back to winning ways to continue the push for a top 4 finish and potentially more.