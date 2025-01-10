(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The arrival of Graham Potter at West Ham United have given the club and the fans optimism of a bright future.

Under former manager Julen Lopetegui, they struggled to get going and failed to find any consistency.

The decision taken by West Ham United to part ways with Lopetegui is not a surprise and it was something that was coming considering their results and performances after a summer transfer window in which they spent a lot of money.

The Hammers have now been linked with a move for Man United attacker Marcus Rashford and football pundit Darren Bent is excited with the transfer rumour.

The English attacker is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford after being dropped by manager Ruben Amorim.

Some top European clubs are chasing the Man United star and West Ham have now joined the race to bring him to the London Stadium.

Bent has expressed his excitement at the prospect of Rashford playing for the Hammers.

He said live on talkSPORT [9 January, 4:51pm]:

“I get that [a deal is unlikely], but there’s something exciting about Rashford on the left and [Jarrod] Bowen on the right.”

Can Marcus Rashford really join West Ham United?

The Hammers would struggle to match his massive wages and although the move on paper would make sense, financially it would be disastrous for the club.

The Man United star reportedly earns £300,000-a-week at Old Trafford and the Hammers would have to break their structure to match that.

There is also a general feeling at West Ham that the 27-year-old would prefer a move to a top European club to continue his football at the highest level.

The attacker is keen on a move to the Serie A, where clubs like AC Milan and Juventus have shown interest in signing him.