“Will push to bring him in” – Insider claims Arsenal want to sign world class striker

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Frustration is growing at Arsenal as their attackers have failed to impress this season.

Both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus has struggled to perform well this season and their lack of consistency may force the Gunners to step into the market to sign a new attacker.

Arsenal’s latest defeat against Newcastle United showed that they need a clinical finisher in the team.

While Arsenal created chances in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal and failed to finish them, Newcastle’s attacker Alexander Isak needed only one chance to start the scoring for his side.

Former Man United and Blackburn chief scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that the Gunners will push to sign the Newcastle United attacker.

He also claimed that the Gunners would have to wait till the summer transfer window in order to sign the Sweden international striker.

“I think he’s the best centre-forward in the country all-round,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s got all the qualities of a world-class striker and I could see him playing well in that Arsenal team.

“There’s no doubt Arsenal need to improve their forwards, and from what I’ve heard, there are people at the club that think a new attacker will be vital.

“Isak is their first-choice striker because of all the reasons we’ve spoken about before, but whether they can get a deal over the line is a different question.

“Newcastle will obviously be reluctant to let him go, but Arsenal will push to bring him in.

“If they want to sign Isak, I think they’ll have to wait until the summer, because there will be a lot of money involved and you don’t often see that in January.

“But they’re determined to get it done because he would improve their attacking options, no doubt.”

Alexander Isak to Arsenal?

The Premier League giants have been long term admirers of the attacker but they failed to sign him when he was at Real Sociedad in La Liga.

The Magpies won the race for his signature and since then he has been a huge hit at St James’ Park.

In order to sign him now, Arsenal may have to pay a record Premier League fee and it remains to be seen whether they are willing to go the distance to sign Isak.

His signing would be a game changer for them and solve their issues in front of goal. They lack threat in attack and Havertz and Jesus are both attackers who are decent but not as skillful or prolific as Isak in front of goal.

Having lost the league title in the last two seasons after coming close to winning it, there is a realisation at Arsenal that they may have to splash the cash over a new attacker.

Mikel Arteta outlines Arsenal’s transfer plans for January transfer window