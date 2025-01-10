Leeds ace ‘dissatisfied’ at Elland Road and could make way for new signing

Josh Coburn of Middlesbrough shoots whilst under pressure from Max Wober of Leeds United during the Carabao Cup First Round match. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Despite playing in the last two games for Championship front runners, Leeds United, Max Wober remains unhappy and could move on in this window.

January could prove to be one of the most important transfer windows in Leeds’ recent history.

Daniel Farke had previously hinted that something would happen in terms of transfers this month, but it’s a fair bet he was referring to incoming rather than outgoing moves.

Max Wober could be Bundesliga bound

The Leeds manager has also laid the law down in the dressing room, leaving no one in any doubt as to what’s expected over the coming months.

The all whites remain top of the pile in the English second-tier, but only three points separate the top four teams in the division at this point.

Clearly, for any of the quartet to be in with a real chance of automatic promotion, they need to start pulling away from the trio around them, and to that end, Leeds United News are indicating that a move for Nico Elvedi could well be on the cards.

A swap deal is being mooted with Max Wober, who Gladbach Live suggest is ‘dissatisfied’ at the club.

Wober was previously sought by Borussia Monchengladbach, and the German outfit appear keen to offload Elvedi even though it’s believed he’s happy to stay with the Bundesliga side.

Nico Elvedi a makeweight in potential Max Wober deal

With three weeks left of the current transfer window, there’s still plenty of time for significant negotiations to take place and a move for both parties agreed.

From the Elland Road outfit’s point of view, the sooner any deals are done the better, as the games continue to come thick and fast for Leeds.

By February 1, aside from their FA Cup commitments, they will have had to play Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City, fellow high-flyers Burnley and also Cardiff City.

Three of those four fixtures are at home meaning this next period could be decision on and off the pitch.