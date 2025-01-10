Mergim Berisha of Hoffenheim looks dejected after the team's defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach. (Photo by Helge Prang/Getty Images)

Leeds United continue to look for players to help push them towards automatic promotion, and Mergim Berisha is the latest to be linked with a move.

According to Sky Sports journalist, Ben Heckner, a loan deal for 1.5 years with an option to buy the former German international would appear to be the most likely scenario at present.

Mergim Berisha could join Leeds on loan this month

With the chase for automatic promotion developing into a four-horse race, and only three points separating the top four in the Championship, it’s clear that a studious signing here or there will help Leeds.

The all whites want Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough and have already submitted a bid for the Championship hot-shot, whilst Daniel Farke has also intimated that something may be happening this month.

Leeds currently find themselves at the top of the English second-tier, but as with last season, they haven’t managed to haul themselves clear of the chasing pack at this stage.

Farke will be acutely aware of how things ended up for his team in 2023/24, and it’s clear that any incoming transfers will be with an immediate improvement to the starting XI in mind.

Leeds hoping Mergim Berisha can help in promotion battle

Consistency has sometimes been a problem for Leeds, and the match against Hull City recently is a perfect example of that.

Leading 3-1 with less than 10 minutes to play against a team at the opposite end of the table, Leeds allowed Hull to salvage a point.

Those types of results have to be eradicated moving forward, and landing the likes of Berisha could certainly help the Championship club in that regard.

If the club are able to add one or two more new faces before the window closes for business again, it could well help give them the push they need to begin to pull away.