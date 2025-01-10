Report: Liverpool’s move for Premier League star would have to wait till the summer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool plan to address their weak left-back position but their move to sign a new left-back would have to wait till the summer.

The poor form of Andy Robertson has been a huge cause of concern for the Reds and manager Arne Slot is keen to address that position.

The Premier League leaders have been linked with a move for a number of players with one of the most prominent ones being Fulham defender Antonee Robinson.

According to GiveMeSport, the Reds want to sign the United States international after his brilliant season with the Cottagers but a move for him in the winter transfer window is highly unlikely.

The report has claimed that the left-back is not considering a move away from Craven Cottage this month as he is happy to play at Fulham and wants to remain a part of their highly successful season.

Fulham are determined to finish the season in the top half of the Premier League table and Robinson has been one of their best players this season.

It would not be wrong to say that he has been their star performer this season and Fulham would not want to lose him in the middle of the season.

Liverpool will wait till the summer to sign Antonee Robinson

Robinson is happy to be a part of Marco Silva’s team and he wants to make sure that he spends this season there.

After not spending much in the summer transfer window last year, Liverpool are financially well-equipped to spend heavily in the summer this year.

Robertson has been one of their weakest players this season, along with attacker Darwin Nunez.

The Scotland international has been a brilliant servant for the club but it is clear to see that he is not the same player that he used to be.

The Reds need a fresh face in that position and Fulham’s Robinson, who has impressed this season on both ends of the pitch, could be the ideal player for them and he would easily suit the style of football that Slot likes to play.

Slot’s team would have to pay a fee close to £25million to sign the defender but that figure could change if he continues to perform the way he has so far for the remainder of the season.

