Liverpool star Jurgen Klopp called “super influential” is wanted by two European clubs

Harvey Elliott’s limited playing time at Liverpool this season has drawn attention from clubs in both the Premier League and Bundesliga.

Brighton and Borussia Dortmund are showing interest in signing the 21-year-old Liverpool player, according to the Daily Mail.

With Elliott only making one start this season and only eight substitute appearances, a move away from Anfield could be on the cards for the player who may leave the club for more playing time.

This lack of consistent involvement has raised questions about his future at Anfield, especially with big names like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold also being linked with potential moves.

Elliott’s potential departure would depend on the club’s willingness to let him go and whether he can secure more regular playing time elsewhere.

If he moves, it could be a chance for him to develop further and gain more first-team experience, something that might be hard to come by at Liverpool with their current squad depth.

The situation reflects the intense competition for places at top clubs like Liverpool, where young talents like Elliott may struggle to break into a star-studded lineup.

Harvey Elliott could be on his way out of Liverpool

Elliott’s early promise after his move from Fulham to Liverpool was clear, as he quickly began to make an impact despite his young age. However, his development was significantly hampered by an injury early this season, which kept him sidelined for nearly three months.

That absence has undoubtedly played a role in limiting his opportunities in the first team this campaign, as Liverpool’s midfield depth remains highly competitive.

Now, with his playing time restricted, the interest from clubs like Brighton and Borussia Dortmund reflects both his talent and the uncertainty surrounding his future at Liverpool, as he looks to regain full fitness and seek more consistent game time.

The midfielder was admired by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who called the player “super influential” during his time at the club.

While it may be difficult for Elliott to get starts at Liverpool, he should still remain at the club and continue his progress under the leadership of Slot.

He has the chance to become a starter in the future and remaining a part of the Liverpool setup will help ease that process.

Arne Slot is ready to let 25-year-old Liverpool star leave the club for £50-60 million