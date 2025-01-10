(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s need for a star holding midfielder evaporated in weeks after Ryan Gravenberch took to the field under Arne Slot.

Despite the jury being firmly out on the Dutch international ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, the former Bayern Munich flop went on to secure a well-deserved starting berth in the first-XI. How the Merseysiders must be celebrating a decision to gamble on the young midfielder ahead of eventual Manchester United signing Manuel Ugarte!

Such is the quality that has been regularly on show at Anfield, that a question of reinforcements for the No.6 role revolves around preserving the 22-year-old’s legs rather than finding an out-and-out starter.

A reality that is almost certain to complicate any potential move for former top target Martin Zubimendi.

Liverpool keeping tabs on Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich

Regardless, reports coming out of Germany make clear that Liverpool are keeping a close eye on top additions in that area of the pitch.

To that end, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich – regarded as ‘world-class’ by ex-boss Julian Nagelsmann (according to Bundesliga.com) – is being looked at by the club’s recruitment team ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

“It’s true that Liverpool are looking at Joshua Kimmich. Regardless, Manchester City are considered Bayern’s biggest rivals from the Premier League in the poker for Kimmich whilst there remains no agreement between the midfielder and the Bundesliga club,” Christian Falk informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“However, the Merseyside giants are also keeping an eye on the situation, with the German national team captain set to become a free agent in the summer.

“Liverpool are understood to remain interested in finding a player in this particular position, and Kimmich has been free to speak to overseas clubs since January 1.”

Competition from the Sky Blues is not to be shrugged off lightly, of course, especially not whilst the incumbent Premier League champions look for solutions to the Rodri-shaped hole in their midfield.

Kimmich could plug two holes at once?

With Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future no closer to being decided amid Real Madrid’s clear interest in his signature, Kimmich could be a useful option for Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes to consider.

Right-back is hardly the German’s favoured position. Nonetheless, having a player available who could provide some respite for Gravenberch when required and experience at right-back could be invaluable.

Just a thought!