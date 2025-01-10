Report: Man United join Arsenal in the race for in-form Premier League winger

(Photo by Shaun Botterill, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has identified his transfer targets as he aims to rebuild the club.

The Red Devils have struggled a lot this season and even a change in the management has not been able to turn around their fortunes.

An overhaul of the squad is needed at the club and Amorim plans to do that this year, starting from the January transfer window.

A number of players, including the likes of Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Antony will be heading out of the club this month and some new players will be arriving.

The possible departure of players like Rashford and Antony would force the club to sign new winger, someone who could contribute in attack and has a better output than both those players.

According to Daily Star, Amorim is keeping tabs on Brentford star Bryan Mbuemo.

The Cameroon international has been in brilliant form for the Premier League side this season, scoring 13 Premier League goals in 20 appearances.

He has been one of the best players in the league and his goal scoring ability has not only impressed Man United but Arsenal as well who are keeping a close eye on the Brentford man.

Bryan Mbuemo can transform the Man United attack

Mbuemo’s output has been amazing this season and both Man United and Arsenal are lacking players who can score on a regular basis from the wide positions.

Brentford have no desire to sell the player in the middle of the season which means Man United will have to wait until the summer transfer window.

As per the report, the Man United boss is an admirer of the player’s versatility and his ability to play in any position across the front three.

The Gunners could currently offer him a better opportunity to win silverware considering the problems at Man United but the Red Devils could offer him more playing time.

At Arsenal, Mbuemo may have to fight for a place in the team with Bukayo Saka but at Old Trafford, he would walk straight into the starting line up.