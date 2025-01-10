Report: Man United identify their primary target for January transfer window

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are working towards signing new players for manager Ruben Amorim in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils needs more quality and depth in their squad and they are ready to address that issue this month.

The Premier League giants have struggled to perform all season and it is largely because they have lacked quality upfront.

The likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, the two leading strikers at the club, have only scored five Premier League goals combined this season.

For a team like Man United, it is an embarrassing return from your primary attackers but their transfer plans have made it clear now that they are prioritising the signing of a new striker.

According to GiveMeSport, Man United have made Napoli striker Victor Osimhen their top target for the remainder of the current transfer window.

The 26-year-old Osimhen is currently on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray, where he has scored ten goals in 12 Super Lig appearances this season.

Man United are desperate to sign Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian international was linked with a move away from Napoli in the summer transfer window and Chelsea chased the attacker actively but failed to complete the deal to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Man United have now made it their dream to sign the striker who has shown for a very long time that his quality is brilliant and he is one of the best players in the world in his position.

Although the forward has a release clause in his current contract, the report indicates that the Nigerian international is more likely to make a move in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are currently struggling to finance a big money deal for the Napoli striker.

Amorim’s side is currently working on offloading the players who are not needed at the club so that they can recoup some money for their transfer business as well as take the burden off the wage bill.

Antony, Casemiro and Marcus Rashford could be the first three players to head out of the club.

Marcus Rashford decides next destination