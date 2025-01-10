Man United want Premier League defender who is admired by Jose Mourinho

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have invested heavily on signing new defenders in the last few years.

The likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and others have joined the club but not all of them have been successful.

They may have to step into the transfer market again for new defenders since Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans may head out of the club this year.

They are in the final year of their contract at Old Trafford and the Premier League giants are ready to let them leave to add better quality to the squad.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Red Devils are showing interest in signing Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

The former Juventus defender, who spent time on loan at Roma, is a highly rated young defender.

He is having the best season in his young career so far and his performances have caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs.

He was part of the Bournemouth team that won at Old Trafford this season, a match in which he managed to score as well.

The Red Devils face competition from Real Madrid to sign the young defender.

Dean Huijsen is attracting interest from Man United

Among his several admirers is former Man United manager Jose Mourinho, who spent time with Huijsen at Roma.

While praising him, the Portuguese manager said:

“We all know who he is. He is an 18-year-old boy who has played 10 minutes in Serie A, but he is one of the highest quality prospects in European football at this age level. He will be a great footballer in the future.”

If Man United sign him, he will join Harry Maguire, Martinez, Yoro and De Ligt as the club’s fifth centre-back.

Bournemouth would want to keep one of their best players this season but the lure of playing for Man United would be too much to reject for the player.

No transfer fee has been mentioned if United actually go on to sign him but it would be significantly higher than the £15.3m Bournemouth paid to sign him.

