Man United start talks to sign world class winger in swap deal for Marcus Rashford

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Reports suggest that Manchester United have engaged in discussions with Napoli regarding a potential swap deal involving Marcus Rashford and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Rashford, who has missed his team’s last six matches across all competitions, appears to be on his way out of Old Trafford.

After being dropped from the squad by manager Ruben Amorim, the English attacker has expressed his desire of a new challenge away from the club.

His future at Old Trafford is highly uncertain and the Red Devils could push him out of the club in the current transfer window.

The likes of AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have all shown interest in signing the Premier League star.

United are actively looking for a replacement for Rashford, and according to L’Équipe, they have been in talks with Napoli about a possible swap deal for Kvaratskhelia. However, they face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

Georgia international Kvaratskhelia is attracting attention from some of the biggest clubs in the world and Man United are one of them.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Man United?

The Napoli winger has been highly successful for the Italian side, having managed 30 goals and 29 assists in 107 appearances.

His intelligence and output as a player makes him an ideal option for the Red Devils and Amorim would love to have a player like that in his struggling team.

Kvaratskhelia offers creativity in the final third and his ability to be innovative in situations can give the Red Devils a completely new dimension in attack.

If both the clubs can agree over a swap deal, it would see Rashford join Napoli and get reunited with former Man United teammates Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku.

As per the report, unlike last summer, Napoli are now willing to sell Kvaratskhelia, who was valued at over €100m (£85m) last year.

Bringing him to Old Trafford would be a statement signing from Man United but competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool will make it difficult for the Red Devils to sign him.