Man United transfers: Phenomenal goal scorer could be offered to Red Devils

Manchester United are looking to sign an attacker who can become a part of their starting line up.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal all season and the poor form of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee could force the club to sign a new first choice striker.

Both Hojlund and Zirkzee have scored a combined five goals in the Premier League this season.

While the former is still a raw talent and needs time to develop, the latter has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League.

To address that issue, the Red Devils are looking to make a new signing, preferably this month.

According to GiveMeSport, manager Ruben Amorim could be offered the opportunity to sign Lille striker Jonathan David this month.

The Canadian international is set to become a free agent in the summer transfer window and that could force the French side to cash in on him in January.

David has scored 11 goals in the league this season in just 16 appearances, more than the combined total of both Man United strikers.

Man United want Jonathan David to lead their attack

The Lille striker has a sensational goal scoring record for the French club and his threat in front of goal could be just what the Red Devils need in order to kick start the project under Amorim.

David scored 19 league goals last season, 24 goals the season before that, which shows that he is consistent in front of goal.

Man United would face competition from West Ham United for the striker as they are looking for making an attacking addition as well to replace the struggling Niclas Fullkrug and the injured Michail Antonio.

Some of the biggest clubs in the world will be interested in signing David this year as the attacker would be available in a bargain deal.

If Man United can sign him, they would be getting a much better finisher than Hojlund and Zirkzee and someone who is more experienced at the top level.

