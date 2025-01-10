Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates a goal for Napoli (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Manchester United target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has his eyes on a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Reporter Ben Jacobs has revealed that the Napoli winger is hopeful of a switch to the Parc des Princes above all else.

It was recently revealed that Kvaratskhelia was wanted by United, though the club are unable to currently afford him.

Marcus Rashford decides next destination!

Napoli have made the winger available for transfer this January transfer window – but they want €80 million in return.

Jacobs has reported that a move to PSG is now back on after talks last summer collapsed. He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Personal terms not expected to be a problem as basics agreed last year. PSG prepared to pay close to €80m.

“Different formulas (including player+cash) to reach this valuation being explored.”

Since joining Napoli from Rubin Kazan, Kvaratskhelia has cemented his place as one of Europe’s elite attackers. The Georgian international shone during the European Championships over the summer and links away from the Diego Maradona Stadium have persisted for several seasons.

Liverpool consider double swap deal to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Earlier, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Liverpool are not actively pursuing Kvaratskhelia at this stage, but they do appreciate him and know what he’s about.

And his story was followed by the Rousing The Kop claims that the Reds are looking to offer a sensational deal to bring the 23-year-old to Anfield to fight for a spot with Luis Diaz.

The report claims that Liverpool are considering offering Napoli a swap deal in which Reds players Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa could make the move to Italy.

The winger, who only moved to Liverpool during the summer, is already linked with a move to the South Italy club, while Nunez has struggled this season to score consistently.