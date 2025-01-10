Man United identify Rashford replacement as Amorim targets €80m attacker

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United after the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Everton FC at Old Trafford on December 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim will request that the club bring in a replacement for Marcus Rashford should the forward leave.

There’s been a flurry of speculation around the England international and now The Athletic’s reporter, Laurie Whitwell, has confirmed that the Premier League giants will bring in a fresh face should their academy graduate leave.

On United podcast Talk of the Devils, he said, “Ruben Amorim will want him replaced if he goes, and that brings us to Randal Kolo Muani, who David Ornstein reported on.”

West Ham emerge as Rashford contender!

The transfer specialist Ornstein had previously touched on the future of the Paris Saint-Germain outcast on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel.

“I’m told Tottenham see him as their top target for a versatile attacker,” he said. “Manchester United are looking at multiple options, and Juventus are in the equation too.

“Those three clubs are being presented to me as being the leading contenders at this moment in time. And when you look at the market for January, which is never easy, and you look at available options for top-level attackers, they don’t come much better on paper than Kolo Muani.

“So it’s a big decision for all of the parties involved in this, and there will be financial considerations as well, of course.

AC Milan come to the table for Marcus Rashford

One of the names heavily linked to Rashford are Serie A giants AC Milan, who are in desperate need of goals. The side sit eighth in the league and have won just two of their last five matches.

Now Rashford has been identified as a possible target, with it widely reported that his brother and agent headed to Italy for talks with Milan earlier this week. It was thought talks were held over a loan until the end of the season.

Rashford’s hefty salary – thought to be well in excess of £300,000 per week – would need to be subsidised by United in order to see any deal come to fruition with the Italian club.