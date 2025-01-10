Manager admits Crystal Palace are frontrunners to sign his striker

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have approached Millwall regarding a potential January transfer for teenager Romain Esse, according to BBC.

The Eagles are looking to add players to their squad in order to turnaround their disappointing season.

Manager Oliver Glasner is in desperate need of new signings after his team’s disastrous performances this season.

15th placed Palace have already stepped into the market to make moves for new players and Millwall’s Esse is one of them.

Talks have partly focused on the possibility of loaning Esse back to Millwall for the rest of the season, which is the Championship club’s preferred option if a deal is agreed.

Sources close to Millwall suggest that multiple clubs are interested in Esse, who extended his contract with the club in August.

Millwall manager Alex Neil has now made an intriguing comment on his player that Palace are looking to sign.

He told told the South London Press:

“There is interest from Crystal Palace. It has been well-documented. How far down the line that is, I’m not quite sure.

“All I do know is there has been significant interest from Crystal Palace. That is the only one I can comment on because interest and paper talk doesn’t really matter, that could be true or false. As far as I know right now, Crystal Palace are the main one.”

Crystal Palace are confident about agreeing a deal

The Premier League side feel they can make the transfer happen for the player who is represented by Herve Zaha, the brother of Wilfried Zaha, former Selhurst Park favourite.

The connection between the agent and the club could help the Premier League side secure the move for the 19-year-old attacker.

Palace’s sporting director, Dougie Freedman, has attended several matches this season to observe the England Under-20 international.

Palace trio Adam Wharton, Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi are all facing an uncertain future at the club.

