(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Marcus Rashford appears to have been iced out of Ruben Amorim’s squad in recent weeks.

Following reports that Manchester United had sanctioned the potential sale of the 27-year-old forward several weeks ago, things have hardly improved.

The England international, once the crown jewel at Old Trafford, was notably not included in the Portuguese head coach’s squad for four games:

Manchester City (A) 15/12

Tottenham (A) 19/12

Bournemouth (H) 22/12

Wolves (A) 26/12

A fifth fixture (Liverpool away) was missed due to a bout of illness.

Rashford has registered seven goals and three assists in 24 appearances (across all competitions) in the 2024/25 campaign.

Marcus Rashford could move to the Bundesliga

There is a way out for Marcus Rashford, should he desire one.

Christian Falk now reports that Borussia Dortmund ‘are considering a move’ for the troubled United attacker. However, this must come after the Bundesliga outfit has parted ways with Donyell Malen.

“It’s true that Dortmund are considering a move for Marcus Rashford. The transfer has been discussed inside the club, although, it’s not a hot topic just yet. The Manchester United attacker is on the shortlist along with several other candidates,” the BILD journalist told CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“However, any move must be preceded by the sale of Donyell Malen. Rashford’s salary remains a big obstacle for BVB – at United, he’s earning over €20m.

“Notably, clubs from Saudi Arabia are prepared to almost double that and have offered a salary of €40m. In order for this potential move to work, as is the case with Jadon Sancho, the Red Devils would have to be prepared to cover most of the salary.”

BVB may be forced to expedite matters, of course, if somewhat questionable speculation regarding Arsenal’s alleged interest in the footballer is indeed on the money.

At his absolute best (and free of any internal club drama), there’s no question that Marcus Rashford is one of the premier attacking talents in Europe.

Perhaps an opportunity to rediscover himself on the continent, on ground similarly tread by fellow England internationals Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, could prove more than ideal.

At any rate, escaping the ceaseless noise around his future and status at Manchester United would surely be a welcome prospect.