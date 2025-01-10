A composite image of Eddie Howe and Enzo Maresca. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images and Michael Regan/Getty Images

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall hasn’t really made the impact expected at Chelsea, and to that end he’s already been told he’s surplus to requirements by Enzo Maresca.

The Italian certainly hasn’t been backwards in coming forwards to tell players that they’re no longer required, with Maresca making it clear to Ben Chilwell that he also falls into that bracket.

A worry over Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez has also seen the manager make a transfer request to the club but despite this, Dewsbury-Hall is definitely on the way out.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall told he can leave Chelsea

Transfermarkt note his paltry contribution of just 857 minutes of football across all competitions this season, just 55 of which came in five Premier League appearances.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Dewsbury-Hall was informed back in December that he would be made available for transfer.

?? Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall can leave Chelsea this month in case of good bid for both player/club. Chelsea already informed the player since December about his availability on the market. pic.twitter.com/8LteQMpCYZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2025

Geordie Boot Boys note Newcastle’s potential interest in the player, and it’s a move that makes sense for a number of reasons.

Clearly, the 26-year-old needs to be playing at this stage of his career, and whether as a supplementary midfielder to what Newcastle already have in situ, or as a replacement, he would offer something different for Eddie Howe.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could provide Newcastle with options

Howe is known to enjoy working with young English players and the confidence Dewsbury-Hall would likely enjoy is bound to have a positive effect on him.

Ultimately, the player has a decision to make if the Magpies or anyone else comes calling, given that, just as Chilwell has found out in the first half of the campaign, if your face doesn’t fit there’s little chance of you progressing under this manager.

Although the player’s ego will be a little bruised, he should at least have the chance to resurrect his career and prove to be an asset in the future.