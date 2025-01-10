Report: Man United consider move for 26-year-old who left Man City in 2019

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their midfield in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are likely to lose some of their players this month and they are looking for replacements in order to turn around their disappointing season.

Ruben Amorim’s side are currently 13th in the Premier League standings and despite their form being miserable in the last two months, impressive results against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium and against Liverpool at Anfield have given them some hope.

The Premier League giants are desperate to offload Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Antony.

The loss of two midfielders would leave a void in the midfield at the club and that could force them to make a move for a central midfielder.

According to information relayed by Sports Witness, Man United are looking to make a move for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian midfielder spent two years at Man United’s Premier League rivals Man City, spending time from 2017 to 2019 there.

His move to Aston Villa made him one of the best midfielders in the league where he helped Unai Emery’s side qualify for the Champions League.

Douglas Luiz to Man United?

However, Villa had to sell him to Juventus in the summer transfer window last year due to financial issues at the club.

Having struggled at Juventus since his move to Turin, Man United want to make use of this opportunity to sign the 26-year-old midfielder.

Luiz shares the same agent as Red Devils forward Joshua Zirkzee and the Premier League side see this as an opportunity to bring the player to Old Trafford.

The Brazilian has only made two starts for the Old Trafford and a total of nine appearances all season show that he is not preferred by manager Thiago Motta.

There is no doubt about the talent of Luiz and he could be the ideal midfielder for the Man United midfield.

This move could offer the player the chance to return to the Premier League where he played the best football of his career.

Juventus are reportedly eyeing a move for Zirkzee and that could help the Red Devils in negotiations when they make a move for Luiz.