(Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s hopes of landing Viktor Gyökeres in the January transfer window will have been handed a significant boost.

Christian Falk now reports that Bayern Munich shouldn’t be considered serious contenders for the Sweden international’s signature in the winter.

This comes amid ongoing links between the Red Devils and Ruben Amorim’s former goalscoring protege at Sporting Lisbon.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion cast-off has been enjoying a sensational career in the Portuguese top-flight.

Tottenham told to sign Liverpool fan favourite ASAP!

Impressively, he’s followed a 43-goal season (also producing 15 assists) in 2023/24 with 31 goals (and six assists) and counting in the 2024/25 season.

Bayern won’t compete for Gyökeres in January

Though Bayern are unlikely to pounce in the current window, that’s not to suggest they’ll allow any other interested party a free run at the Swede in the summer.

Falk notes the footballer ‘will remain a topic’ for the following transfer window.

“It’s not true that Bayern will compete with Manchester United for Viktor Gyökeres’ signature this winter,” the head of football at the BILD Group told CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“We first reported on the record Bundesliga champions’ interest back in November. Nonetheless, it’s now understood that Bayern aren’t prepared to commit to a transfer of this magnitude in the winter window. Though, Gyökeres will remain a topic for the summer.

“Whilst the player supposedly has a release clause valued at €100m, Sporting Lisbon are said to have reached a gentleman’s agreement with the striker and assured him that they would prepared to accept a fee of “only” €75m-85m.

“PSG, it’s worth pointing out, are also interested in the Swede, whilst Manchester United’s interest is especially prominent.”

With Harry Kane set to turn 32 in July, it’s potentially solid future-planning from the Bavarian giants.

Though, it shouldn’t go ignored that the England international (contracted until 2027) remains a formidable asset for Vincent Kompany’s men.

The former Tottenham fan favourite has already registered 29 goal contributions (20 goals, nine assists) in 29 games (across all competitions) this term.

His powers in club football are showing no signs of waning – which could hand Manchester United the advantage, especially should the long-serving Marcus Rashford depart Old Trafford this year.

Fans will just have to wait and see who will blink first.