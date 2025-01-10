Vitor Reis of Palmeiras and Yuri Alberto of Corinthians fight for the ball during a Brasileirao match. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Palmeiras are set to cash in on another of their talented youngsters, with 18-year-old centre-back, Vitor Reis, close to a move to Manchester City.

Many of Europe’s elite clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter, have enquired about the possibility of taking the talented teen, however, it would appear that Pep Guardiola has stolen a march on his rivals.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that the reigning Premier League champions are readying an opening bid of €40m for the player.

Vitor Reis set to sign for Man City

They’re confident of getting their man as sources have also advanced that the Brazilian club are open to accepting City’s offer because the player has already reached a verbal agreement with City on personal terms.

Man City also want a 13-goal striker this month, though Guardiola has been foiled in his desire to land Dani Olmo from Barcelona after a court found in favour of the Catalan club in terms of the player’s re-registration.

It’s not only Reis that the English top-flight giants want to sign from Palmeiras either. Sources suggest that the development of the club’s 18-year-old striker, Luighi, is of particular interest to them.

To that end, scouts have appointed to monitor Luighi’s progress over recent weeks.

More players on the way to Europe after Vitor Reis

It isn’t clear if they will make a move this month or continue with a watching brief and make a move for the striker in the next window.

Reis, another product of Palmeiras’ investment in young players, could join the likes of Endrick (Real Madrid), Luis Guilherme (West Ham) and Estevao (Chelsea), in finding their fortune on European shores.

Palmeiras, for their part, have earned over €100m from these players, and the production line is set to continue.

Though not necessarily a selling club, Palmeiras’ current way of working has ensured a solid financial footing for the foreseeable future.